New Zealand build 481-run lead against West Indies on Day 3

New Zealand 231 & 417-4 (Ravindra 176, Latham 145, Roach 2-61) vs. West Indies 167 all out

The West Indies were made to toil in the field on Day 3 of the first Test as New Zealand racked up 417 in their second innings in Christchurch. Contrasting centuries from Rachin Ravindra and captain Tom Latham helped the Black Caps convert their 64-run first-innings lead into a 481-run advantage at stumps.

Ravindra, whose 176 came in 185 balls, was especially punishing. Before his milestone, however, he was given two reprieves early in his innings. The ball wouldn’t stick to a diving Kemar Roach’s hand at midwicket before Kavem Hodge let a more straightforward chance through in the slips.

Latham, in the meantime, needed 250 balls for his 145. The pair put on 279 runs for the third wicket against an insipid Windies bowling, which conceded 383 runs on the day.

While their first-innings display might have failed to betray the makeshift nature of this West Indies attack, the lack of penetration was more than evident on Wednesday.

The visitors have only managed to prise 4 wickets in 95 second-innings overs, while Justin Greaves and Johann Layne have conceded 80 runs each.

The wickets have been shared between veteran Kemar Roach (2-61) and debutant Ojay Shields (2-64).