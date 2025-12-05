Shallow vows to vacate CWI office if necessary

Following his victory in the North Leeward constituency in St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ general elections last week, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr. Kishore Shallow admits he has a career decision to make.

Shallow says he will choose a course of action following an assessment of his portfolio for the now governing New Democratic Party (NDP).

“Based on the portfolio that I am given—if I can manage both, I will proceed. If not, then I will have to resign,” Shallow was quoted by the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian.

The 41-year-old's first impression, however, is that it is indeed possible to effect both roles. “You know, there’s actually no conflict; there’s the potential to serve both,” he said.

Some West Indies stakeholders are, however, of a different view. Including former Jamaica Cricket Association President Wilford “Billy” Heaven.

Heaven told Hitz 92 FM’s Sports Grill, “Being a member of parliament and being the president of CWI—both things cannot simultaneously run. This is about safeguarding the office of the President of CWI,” he continued.

Meanwhile, veteran cricket commentator Joseph “Reds” Perreira’s opposition to the possibility of Shallow keeping both offices was quoted by the St. Vincent Times.

“Cricket requires fresh perspectives and leadership that can fully commit to the organization’s development,” he said.