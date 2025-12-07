Shallow to remain Cricket West Indies President until 2028

Dr. Kishore Shallow has confirmed that he will see out his current term as president of Cricket West Indies. Shallow’s recent successful electoral campaign with the New Democratic Party (NDP) and his subsequent appointment as St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Minister of Tourism and Maritime Affairs provoked uncertainty regarding his ability to fulfill both roles effectively.

In a press release issued by CWI on Sunday, the 41-year-old revealed his intentions “not to seek re-election” when his second stint as head of the organization runs its course in 2028. While insisting that there exists “no conflict of interest,” Shallow pointed to the single-minded focus necessary to execute the Wehby Report-recommended changes as among the reasons for his decision.

“My conviction is that the work ahead requires steady leadership and a commitment to completing the reforms already set in motion,” Shallow said.

He highlighted on-field results as being among the issues his government has so far failed to rectify.

“I am not satisfied with the performance of our teams, and the board shares this concern,” he said. “But I appreciate that there are many factors involved in ensuring that we can be consistent in our performances on the field.”

Shallow also revealed that changes are in the works for the board’s current finances.

“We must also take a sober look at our financial structure to place the organization on a more sustainable path,” he stated. “The distribution of funds in global cricket has not been equitable, and we continue to lobby this to improve globally.”

Shallow was returned as CWI President in March of this year, alongside Vice President Azim Bassarath. Six weeks earlier, the board's shareholders approved an increase in the term for the posts of president and vice president from two to three years.