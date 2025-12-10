Jamaica, Barbados strike gold at Bolivarian Games in Lima

The cricket finals at the 2025 Bolivarian Games in Lima, Peru, delivered some high-octane action as Barbados and Jamaica emerged victorious to claim the coveted gold medals in the men’s and women’s competitions, respectively, at the Lima Polo club.

In a tightly contested men’s final, Barbados defended a modest total with grit and discipline to overcome Trinidad and Tobago by 11 runs.

Sent in to bat, the Bajans found themselves in trouble early, struggling against the precise off-break of Vikash Mohan, whose excellent spell of 4 for 22 kept the pressure on.

The innings was salvaged by a crucial 55-run knock from Shian Brathwaite, who was well-supported by Tennyson Roach’s 42, which lifted Barbados to a more competitive 137 for 8 from their 20 overs.

