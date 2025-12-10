Shallow backs Sammy despite West Indies losing record

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr Kishore Shallow has maintained that there is no intention to fire West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy, despite his losing record since taking charge of all formats earlier this year.

The 41-year-old Sammy, who was appointed all-format coach in April, has faced mounting pressure following a string of bad results.

Since then, the West Indies were swept by Australia (0-3) and India (0-2) in their Test series and have won just six of their last 18 Twenty20 Internationals and three of their nine One-Day Internationals.

However, speaking during an exclusive interview on Isports i95.5 FM on Thursday, Shallow said Sammy’s job would not hinge on the results of the ongoing Test series against New Zealand.

“I don’t think that whether we win this series or not will be a result of the current composition of our selection system. It is not, because before each series if we go across and ask across the region if it is the correct squad chosen for the tour, most people will be in agreement, so clearly that is not the issue.

