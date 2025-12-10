Side strain forces Chanderpaul out of second Test against New Zealand

Squad Update

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday announced that opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul has been ruled out of the second Test between the West Indies and New Zealand due to a side strain.

“Chanderpaul suffered the injury while playing a shot in the nets on Tuesday,” CWI said.

“The left-handed batter is currently being examined by the medical team to determine the full extent of the injury as well as his availability for the remainder of the series.”

In the opening Test, the 29-year-old Chanderpaul made 52 and six.

(News Room)