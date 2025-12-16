Pooran: International retirement was ‘best for my career’

Six months after his shocking retirement from International cricket, former West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran is once again defending his decision. He insists the move to hang his Windies cap at age 29 was the right call.

“It was time for me to move on and do what’s best for my career,” he told the Beard Before Wicket Podcast. “Everybody thinks they know what's best for your career. I think people have an issue with [my decision] because I'm quite young. But what’s young? If I wake up tomorrow, get injured, and my career ends, is that young?”

The Trinbagonian never made a Test appearance and was absent from the ODI side for the two years leading up to his retirement. “Time is not guaranteed,” Pooran said. “I understand sports, and I understand what it feels like to be a fan as well, but I’ve worked hard to be in the position I am in today. There are not many cricketers who are in the situation (sought-after by franchises) that I am in.”

While Pooran understands the plight of Caribbean fans, he insists he wants them to extend the same courtesy to him. “I came from nothing,” he began. “And if you know where Trinidad and Tobago is, it's a dot on the world [map]. I feel it’s so difficult for us to be successful from there. I will never take (my accomplishments) for granted, knowing where we come from and the opportunities we had.”

Pooran, who debuted for the West Indies in a T20I against Pakistan in 2016, said, “I worked so hard to get better each and every single day. I think through all the decisions I make. I understand they have consequences. I know I’ve disappointed people, but they need to support my decision because I’m doing what’s best for myself and my family.”

The left-hander’s retirement meant that coach Daren Sammy had eight months to remodel Windies’ batting ahead of the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup. Pooran, in the meantime, refutes the assertion that the team environment pushed him into walking away.

“This has nothing to do with West Indies cricket; this is about what Nicholas Pooran wants,” he stated. “I’d love to play for the West Indies for the rest of my life,’ we’d all say that until reality hits. It’s easy for people to criticize because they are not in your shoes.”