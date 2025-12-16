Holder, Hosein only West Indians sold at IPL 2026 auction

All-rounders Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein were the only West Indians bought at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction on Tuesday. Gujarat Titans (GT) acquired Holder, the former West Indies captain, for approximately USD 800,000 (INR 7 crore).

Gujarat will be Holder’s sixth team in the IPL, having previously represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Meanwhile, the left-arm spinner Hosein is set to experience his first taste of IPL action with five-time champions CSK. Hosein was snapped up for approximately USD 200,000 (INR 2 crore).

Holder and Hosein will feature alongside the six West Indians who were earlier retained. Veteran spinner Sunil Narine and another former Windies skipper, Rovman Powell, will return to KKR, as Andre Russell retreats to a coaching role with the franchise. All-rounder Romario Shepherd stays on with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While hard-hitters Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer were retained by LSG and Rajasthan Royals, respectively.

Sherfane Rutherford was acquired by Mumbai Indians from GT in the November trade window.