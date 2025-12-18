Windies take one wicket as New Zealand openers dominate Day 1 of 3rd Test

New Zealand 334 for 1 (Conway 178*, Latham 137, Roach 1-63) vs. West Indies

On the eve of the third Test in Mount Maunganui, captain Roston Chase confirmed the West Indies would be replacing the fifth seamer in their playing XI from the Wellington Test with a batter. Chase remarked that the visitors thought the quicker bowlers “will be a bit more dangerous” at the Bay Oval.

Fast-forward to stumps on Day 1, where centuries from Devon Conway and Tom Latham have ushered New Zealand to 334 for 1. The number in the wickets column especially would have been difficult to imagine given the manner in which the Caribbean bowlers began the day.

Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales kept the Black Caps openers quiet and watchful for the first 40 minutes of the Test, encouraging dodgy leaves and plays and misses. They were unfortunate not to get an early breakthrough.

New Zealand's first boundary came in the ninth over, with just 16 runs on the board. With boundary balls becoming more frequent and the threat from the Windies attack becoming less potent, the hosts went on to post 83 runs at the Lunch interval.

If there was a difference in the afternoon, it was that New Zealand accelerated the scoring rate to 4.59 runs per over in the session. Conway (178*) went on to bring up his century in 147 balls, with his 17th four of the innings.

Skipper Latham (137) had to wait until the final session for his hundred, as did the West Indies for their first real chance of the day. Tevin Imlach, however, failed to hold on to the edge presented by Latham on 104.

The West Indies delayed taking the new ball until the 84th over. Three overs later, Roach had the New Zealand captain caught behind by opposite number, Chase.

Nightwatchman Jacob Duffy (9*) was lucky to survive until stumps, but survive he did. He will return alongside Conway on Day 2.