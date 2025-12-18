Trinidad & Tobago to host Test series between West Indies and Pakistan in 2026

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), Azim Bassarath, has confirmed that the twin-island republic will host a two-match Test series between West Indies and Pakistan in 2026.

Bassarath made the revelation at the board’s Executive Luncheon at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain on Wednesday, disclosing the series will run from July 15th to August 7th.

“We (Trinidad and Tobago) will host the Pakistan tour of the Caribbean,” he said. “The first Test match [will be] at the Queen's Park Oval and the second Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.”

The Queen’s Park Test will mark the return of International cricket to the venue for the first time since South Africa’s Test tour in 2024. While this will be the BLCA’s first time hosting a Test. “I am pleased to note that the Brian Lara Cricket Academy now will be a fully accredited international venue capable of hosting matches in all formats,” Bassarath said.

The Academy will host a four-day warm-up match for the visitors ahead of the start of the series.

Bassarath, who currently serves as Cricket West Indies’ vice-president, also confirmed that the CWI T20 Breakout League will be returning to T&T for its second edition, with all matches set to be contested at the BLCA from January 24 to February 8.