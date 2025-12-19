WI openers respond with 110-run partnership after New Zealand declare on 575

West Indies 110 without loss (King 55*, Campbell 45*) trail New Zealand 575 for 8 dec (Conway 227, Latham 137, Greaves 2-83) by 465 runs

The hosts were batting, yet there were three New Zealanders on the field.

The camera had wandered to an unfamiliar profile decked in a West Indies uniform in the deep. A hamstring strain to Kemar Roach and an illness to Shai Hope had left the visitors short of substitute fielders, forcing a local lad to fill the gap. The West Indies were outnumbered.

A parallel, really, to the almost 600-run mountain they’d have to climb and the tricky 90 minutes they would need to negotiate before stumps. Both potentially without Shai Hope, who needed to serve penalty time before batting.

But openers Brandon King (55*) and John Campbell (45*) bought them time. The pair saw the Windies through to the end of the day’s play unscathed with 110 runs on the board. While still trailing by 465 runs, the ailing Hope and Roach might now have a contest to recover in time for.

An improved display from visiting bowlers, coupled with more attacking intent from the home batters, had earlier seen the West Indies claiming seven wickets on Day 2. New Zealand, in the meantime, added 241 runs to their overnight score before declaring on a mammoth 575 for 8.

Justin Greaves (2-83) led the rejuvenated Windies attack well and was rewarded with the wickets of (double) centurion Devon Conway for 227 and Kane Williamson (31) either side of Lunch.

In Roach’s absence, captain Roston Chase delivered 44 overs of his off-spin, including a 25-over unbroken spell. He conceded the most runs of the Windies bowlers, however, 159 for the wicket of Daryl Mitchell (11).

Jayden Seales’ share of the workload stood at 33 overs. He claimed 2 for 100. Anderson Phillip also grabbed 2 for 154. Rachin Ravindra’s unbeaten 72 came in 106 balls while he tried to rushing the scoring.

West Indies, though, stuck to their four available bowlers before introducing Kavem Hodge in the 155th over. After Ajaz Patel skipped down the wicket to deposit Hodge for a maximum, the second six of the over, Kiwi skipper Tom Latham signaled for the declaration.