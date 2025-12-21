CWI, CPL to reschedule 2026 season of Breakout T20 League

Cricket West Indies has confirmed that the second season of the Caribbean Premier League-sanctioned Breakout T20 League has been postponed, although there are still plans for the competition to be contested in 2026. Board Vice-President Azim Bassarath had recently announced that the competition would be contested in Trinidad and Tobago from January 24 to February 8. However, CWI now insists “the tournament cannot be staged in its originally planned window.”

With the ICC Men’s Under-19 and 2026 Men’s T20 World Cups set to be contested across the first three months of the year, CWI has pointed to an “increasingly congested international and domestic cricket calendar” as the reason for the delay.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring said, “With the Under-19 Men’s and Senior Men’s teams focused on upcoming World Cups, this is an especially demanding period for our players. While the Breakout League remains part of our forward planning, it will not be staged in the same window. We will continue to look for a space for this event in 2026.”

Dehring has, however, reaffirmed CWI’s committed investment to the success of the league. “While we have not yet identified a suitable window for the Breakout League in 2026, it remains an important pillar of our domestic tournament strategy,” he said.

He went on to highlight the heightened importance of any future resolution given the organization’s economic limitations. “This pause, particularly during a stringent fiscal period, provides an opportunity to assess the league’s structure and to determine whether it is optimally positioned within the World Cup cycle to deliver the best possible developmental outcomes,” he said.

CPL Chief Executive Officer Pete Russell, in the meantime, echoed Dehring’s commitment. “The CPL fully supports the Breakout League and its role within Caribbean cricket,” Russell said. “Although we have not yet been able to secure a suitable window for 2026, our commitment to the competition remains unchanged. This period will allow us to refine the format, timing, and supporting structures to ensure the league fulfills its intended role within the regional development system, both now and in the future.”