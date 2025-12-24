Chase’s self-scrutiny amid barren start to life as Test captain

Poor personal form and a winless run have left Chase nowhere to hide

“I think I had a tough series, very below par for my standard. I didn't really lead from the front on the field. Leading, in terms of words and encouraging and inspiring the team, was all good, but in terms of going out there and producing and letting the team have someone to look up to as a leader, I let myself and the team down.”

That was the self-assessment delivered by captain Roston Chase following West Indies’ 2-0 loss in their three-match Test series against New Zealand. Chase finished the tour with a batting average of 7.0 and a high score of 29.

The 33-year-old’s criticism of his performance was preceded by that of head coach Daren Sammy, who, ahead of the 3rd Test, argued that “runs not coming from [our] number seven and five” was a potential injury trigger for bowlers. While showing appreciation to his bowlers, Sammy chided the Windies batters for not spending enough time at the crease.

Unlike Chase’s suggestion, however, his poor output predates the just-concluded series. The Barbadian has scored 221 runs across 16 innings since being drafted back into the Test side as skipper.

Chase’s Batting Record as Test Captain

Innings Runs Average High Score

16 221 13.8 44

(Cricmetric)

His bowling record hasn’t been stellar either, claiming three wickets in New Zealand at 119 runs apiece. And a broader perspective doesn’t lighten the outlook. As captain, Chase averages 71 with the ball for his 9 wickets in 13 innings.

The Sammy/Chase duo also endured censure for their team selection throughout the series, and the final Test was no different. While the hosts adhered to the prediction of including a specialist spinner in their team in anticipation of the pitch that would offer the most turn in the series, the response from the West Indies captain was, “I don't think there will be much spin.”

It was almost in the same breath that he confirmed that the visitors were replacing their injured fast bowler (Ojay Shields) with a batter (Alick Athanaze). A decision that left their specialist spinner, Jomel Warrican, unused for the tour. Chase would later admit in the pre-match presser that his assessment of the wicket “could be wrong.”

His concession won’t bring the West Indies much comfort now, but he was correct. And it was becoming evident when their part-timer, Kavem Hodge, claimed the only two second-innings wickets they managed while their specialist sat in the pavilion.

In fact, spin accounted for seven of the 12 second-innings wickets that fell in the Test, and it did so at a meagre rate of 16.7 runs apiece. After the contest, Chase explained where the West Indies had gone wrong with their assessment.

“We didn't look for [the pitch] to deteriorate as much as it did with the cracks and the uneven bumps,” he said. “After the first day, we could see a lot of green coming off the wicket, unlike the others, where it was green for a longer period.”

To be fair to Chase, the West Indies had only won two of their last nine Tests before he took the reins. Now he’s winless in his first eight games, losing seven. The West Indies have managed to avoid defeat in Chase’s tenure just once. That was the drawn first game of this series.

Holding his poor personal form in one hand and an incorrect pitch evaluation in the other, he was then asked to revisit his team’s approach to the run-chase in that first contest, where they decided against pushing for a win, which earned them a share of the spoils, 74 runs away from victory with four wickets in hand.

“No, I don't regret it,” Chase said. “Because we sat and we had a plan. So once the team comes up with a plan, that's what we're going to stick with.”

There will be plenty of time for planning while they wait for their next Test assignment in the summer of 2026.