2026 Women’s Super50 Cup the latest regional competition to be trimmed

Super50 shortened to three rounds, while T20 Blaze retains hybrid format

The upcoming season of Cricket West Indies’ Women’s Super50 Cup has been trimmed to three rounds. A deviation from the previous league format, which had each of the six teams playing the others once, resulting in five bouts in addition to a championship game and ordinal playoffs. CWI has not confirmed the reason for the change or how the fixtures were determined.

The Super50 Cup becomes the second senior regional competition to be contracted in the last three months. Only six teams contested the Men’s edition of the tournament in November, down from the usual eight. For that, CWI cited financial hardship.

In December, CWI and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) also announced the suspension of the 2026 edition of the Breakout T20 League, owing to a congested international and domestic schedule.

Despite the restructuring of the Super50, the T20 Blaze is set to retain its hybrid model—featuring a five-round round-robin. Seedings will determine the ‘medal’ matches thereafter, with first, second, and third places up for grabs.

Both competitions are scheduled to be contested in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. While the Blaze will be played exclusively at the Arnos Vale Playing Field from January 13 to 24, the Super50 will be played across Sion Hill, Park Hill, and Cumberland from January 27 to 31.

CWI T20 Blaze Schedule, Arnos Vale Playing Field

Round 1 (January 13)

Guyana vs Windward Islands, 8:30/9:30 AM (Jamaica Time/Eastern Caribbean Time)

Jamaica vs Leeward Islands, 1:30/2:30 PM (JA/ECT)

Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago, 6:30/7:00 PM (JA/ECT)

Round 2 (January 15)

Barbados vs Jamaica, 8:30/9:30 AM (JA/ECT)

Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago, 1:30/2:30 PM (JA/ECT)

Guyana vs Leeward Islands, 6:30/7:00 PM (JA/ECT)



Round 3 (January 17)

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago, 8:30/9:30 AM (JA/ECT)

Barbados vs Windward Islands, 1:30/2:30 PM (JA/ECT)

Guyana vs Jamaica, 6:30/7:00 PM (JA/ECT)



Round 4 (January 20)

Leeward Islands vs Barbados, 8:30/9:30 AM (JA/ECT)

Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana, 1:30/2:30 PM (JA/ECT)

Jamaica vs Windward Islands, 6:30/7:00 PM (JA/ECT)



Round 5 (January 22)

Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica, 8:30/9:30 AM (Jamaica Time/Eastern Caribbean Time)

Guyana vs Barbados, 1:30/2:30 PM (JA/ECT)

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands, 6:30/7:00 PM (JA/ECT)



Super50 Cup Schedule

Matches begin at 8:30/9:30 AM (JA/ECT)



Round 1 (January 27)

Trinidad and Tobago vs Windward Islands (Sion Hill)

Barbados vs Leeward Islands (Park Hill)

Guyana vs Jamaica (Cumberland)



Round 2 (January 29)

Guyana vs Trinidad and Tobago (Park Hill)

Jamaica vs Barbados (Sion Hill)

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands (Cumberland)



Round 3 (January 31)

Guyana vs Windward Islands (Park Hill)

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica (Sion Hill)

Barbados vs Trinidad and Tobago (Cumberland)