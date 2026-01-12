Squads for Women's Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze confirmed

Following the completion of the Windwards T20 Championship, all six teams for Cricket West Indies’ Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze have been confirmed. Defending Blaze champions, Guyana will be without injured seamer Cherry Ann Fraser, while Barbados welcomes the return of their veteran Shakera Selman.

Resident Barbados captain Hayley Matthews will once again miss the regional campaign, which coincides with the ongoing Women’s Premier League in India. Other West Indians featuring in the WPL are fellow Barbadian Deandra Dottin and Jamaica’s Chinelle Henry.

Both the T20 Blaze and the Super50, which will be contested in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will be streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. This is a step back for the 50-over competition after its 2025 season marked the first time the tournament was broadcast live in its entirety on ESPN Caribbean.

The West Indies senior team has been out of action since their 2-1 T20I series win over South Africa in June, and CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe says the regional campaign must be considered a “critical starting point” ahead of an “extremely demanding” international season in a World Cup year.

The Blaze will be played exclusively at the Arnos Vale Playing Field from January 13 to 24, while the Super50 will be played across Sion Hill, Park Hill, and Cumberland from January 27 to 31.

Squads for Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze:

Barbados

Aaliyah Alleyne (c), Elecia Bowman, Eboni Brathwaite, Shanika Bruce, Asabi Callender, Dicoreya Collymore, Shamilia Connell, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Keila Elliott, Allison Gordon, Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman

Guyana

Shemaine Campbelle (c), Feona Benjamin, Analesia D'Aguiar, Shabika Gajnabi, Realeanna Grimmond, Sheneta Grimmond, Mandy Mangru, Danellie Manns, Tramaine Marks, Plaffiana Millington, Ashmini Munisar, Kaysia Schultz, Latoya Williams, Laurene Williams

Jamaica

Rashada Williams (c), Adanya Baugh, Abigail Bryce, Sherene Burnett, Jaunel Deers, Chrishana McKenzie, Aneisha Miller, Chedean Nation, Lena Scott, Stafanie Taylor, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Vanessa Watts, Celina Whyte, Kate Wilmott

Leeward Islands

Amanda Edwards (c), Kimberly Anthony, Katherine Bean-Rosario, Reniece Boyce, Kayzg Boyles, Jahzara Claxton, Shawnisha Hector, Qiana Joseph, Rozel Liburd, Tonya Martin, Davronique Maynard, Chey-Anne Moses, Jess St. John, Aaliyah Weekes

Trinidad & Tobago

Karishma Ramharack (c), Kirbyina Alexander, Britney Cooper, Brianna Harricharan, Shriya Jairam, Djenaba Joseph, Amelia Khan, Lee Ann Kirby, Anisa Mohammed, Nadia Mohammed, Samara Ramnath, Amrita Ramtahal, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh

Windward Islands

Zaida James (c), Holly Charles, Nerissa Crafton, Ashlene Edward, Afy Fletcher, Earnisha Fontaine, Aldith Gasper, Amiah Gilbert, Jannillea Glasgow, Shanel Mckie, Carena Noel, Selena Ross, Abini St. Jean, Jaeda Tyrell