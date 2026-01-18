Leeward Islands, Barbados maintain perfect record in Women’s T20 Blaze

After three rounds of matches, the Leeward Islands and Barbados have maintained a perfect record in Cricket West Indies’ Women’s T20 Blaze. The Leewards cruised to a 4-wicket victory over Trinidad and Tobago in Saturday’s curtain-raiser of the triple-header at the Arnos Vale Playing Field in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Barbados then defeated the Windward Islands by 3 wickets before Guyana’s 4-wicket win over Jamaica in the evening contest. The Windwards and Jamaica are the only two teams yet to register a win.

Guyana 87 for 9 (Taylor 24, Williams 23, Munisar 3-11) beat Jamaica 88 for 6 (Campbelle 50*, Grimmond 14, Wilmott 2-17) by four wickets

The grapple for runs in this season’s competition continued, with the highest total of the round being scored by Guyana, who completed a successful chase at 88 for 6 in 15.3 overs. Captain Shemaine Campbelle anchored the Guyanese batting with an unbeaten 50 as opener Sheneta Grimmond chipped in with 14.

Kate Wilmott and Chedean Nation grabbed two wickets apiece for Jamaica with figures of 2 for 17 and 2 for 25, respectively. There was a wicket each for Stafanie Taylor (1-12) and Celina Whyte (1-6). Taylor (24) and Captain Rashada Williams (23) had earlier helped the Jamaicans to 87 for 9 from their 20 overs.

Spinner Ashmini Munisar once again starred with the ball for Guyana, finishing with figures of 3 for 11. Munisar was ably assisted by Plaffiana Millington (2-11) and Sheneta Grimmond (2-16).

Barbados 87 for 7 (Cumberbatch 15, Gordon 12, Fletcher 2-14) beat Windwards 86 for 8 (Fletcher 35, Noel 16, Connell 4-8) by three wickets

Meanwhile, an unplayable Shamilia Connell grabbed 4 for 8, and Shanika Bruce 2 for 18, to help Barbados restrict the Windward Islands to 86 for 6 in their allotment. Afy Fletcher’s 35 was the highlight of the Windwards innings. The next best scorer was Carena Noel, who contributed 16.

Barbados made hard work of the target in their response. Naijanni Cumberbatch (15) and Allison Gordon (12) were the lone double-digit scorers, as Afy Fletcher (2/14) and identical figures of 2 for 17 from Aldith Gasper and Abini St Jean delayed the inevitable until the first delivery of the 16th over, where the Barbadians secured victory at 87 for 7.

Leewards 75 for 6 (Boyce 28, Edwards 27, Ramharack 3-13) beat T&T 74 for 9 (Khan 17, Cooper 12, Maynard 2-12) by four wickets

The tournament’s surprise package, Leeward Islands, pulled off another impressive win. This time, earning a comfortable 4-wicket triumph over Trinidad and Tobago.

The victory featured the familiar tale of an all-round effort from Captain Amanda Edwards, who first claimed 2 for 20, providing support to Davronique Maynard (2/12) to help restrict T&T to 74 for 9.

Edwards then returned to score 27, in addition to Reniece Boyce (28), as the Leewards secured victory at 75 for 6 with 23 deliveries to spare.