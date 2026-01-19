15-year-old Jairam leads T&T spin exhibition in 8-wicket win over Guyana

T&T 58 for two (Cooper 29*, Joseph 27*, Sheneta 1-2) beat Guyana 57 all out (Realeanna 14, Latoya 10, Jairam 4-11) by 8 wickets

Trinidad and Tobago earned their second victory of the ongoing Women’s T20 Blaze on Monday, defeating champions Guyana by 8 wickets in the Round 4 match-up at the Arnos Vale Playing Field in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Unsurprisingly, it was the spinners who sparked the win for T&T, led by 15-year-old Shriya Jairam.

The wrist-spinner dismantled the Guyanese middle order on her way to figures of 4 for 11. Jairam had Shabika Gajnabi (9) bowled off an inside edge with her second ball before having Mandy Mangru caught for a duck in the deep two balls later.

Jairam received support from 18-year-old off-spinner Samara Ramnath, who claimed 3 for 10, as well as veteran Anisa Mohammed (2/8). The trio worked in tandem to restrict Guyana to 30 for 5 inside nine overs.

Another teenager, 17-year-old Brianna Harricharan, contributed 1 for 11, as Guyana were bundled out for 57 in 17 overs. Realeanna Grimmond top-scored with 14.

Guyana felt they were in the game when they removed openers Shunelle Sawh and Lee-Ann Kirby in consecutive overs, both without scoring, leaving T&T 2 for 2 in the second. But with scoreboard pressure almost nonexistent, Britney Cooper (29*) and Djenaba Joseph (27*) were able to play risk-free cricket, sharing in an unbroken 56-run stand to see T&T home at 58 for 2 with 40 deliveries to spare.