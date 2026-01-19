Jamaica off the mark in T20 Blaze with 7-wicket victory over Windward Islands

Jamaica 100 for three (Taylor 28*, Bryce 23, St Jean 2-15) beat Windwards 99 for seven (Glasgow 47*, Fontaine 21, Whyte 1-7) by 7 wickets

Jamaica earned their first win of the 2026 Women’s T20 Blaze by defeating the winless Windward Islands by 7 wickets in the Round 4 evening contest at the Arnos Vale Playing Field in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday.

Standing in for resident captain Zaida James, Jannillea Glasgow batted through the innings with wickets tumbling at the other end, leading the Windwards’ scorers with an unbeaten 37-ball 47. The only other significant contribution came from Earnisha Fontaine, who scored 21 from 18 at the top of the order to help push the hosts to 99 for 7 from their 20 overs.

Celina Whyte, in the meantime, claimed 1 for 7 from her solitary over to lead the Jamaican attack, while there were identical figures of 1 for 8 for Vanessa Watts and Sherene Burnett.

The Jamaicans approached the chase with intent, racing to 32 from 4 overs. Nation carved three fours from 9 deliveries before retiring hurt. Abigail Bryce (23) then shared in a 21-run second-wicket stand with captain Rashada Williams (21) before putting on 41 for the third wicket with Stafanie Taylor to take the game away from the Windwards.

Taylor top-scored with an unbeaten 28, sticking around to see Jamaica over the line at 100 for 3 with 19 deliveries to spare.