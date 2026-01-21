Barbados book spot in T20 Blaze final with 22-run win over Guyana

Barbados 92 for eight (Alleyne 38*, Selman 10, Schultz 4-13) beat Guyana 70 all out (Gajnabi 41*, Mangru 11, Herbert-Mayers 3-16) by 22 runs

Barbados booked a place in Friday’s Women’s T20 Blaze final, where they will face the Leeward Islands, following a 22-run win over Guyana at the Arnos Vale Playing Field on Wednesday.

Both teams entered the last game of the league phase with a chance of making it to the championship match. Guyana, however, needed the win along with bonus points. And the left-arm orthodox spin of Kaysia Schultz (4/13) placed them promptly on top, restricting Barbados to 32 for 4 in the ninth over.

Despite the wickets falling at the other end, skipper Aaliyah Alleyne scored freely to bat through the innings, finishing on 38 from 36 balls to give the Barbados bowlers something to work with, getting up to 92 for 8 from their 20 overs.

Naijanni Cumberbatch (2/16) gave Barbados the perfect start to their defence, removing the Grimmond opening duo, Sheneta and Realeanna, both without scoring, within the first four deliveries of the chase. It became 5 for 3 when Shamilia Connell had skipper Shemaine Campbelle caught behind for one in the second over.

Mandy Mangru joined Shabika Gajnabi, and the pair put on 23 for the fourth wicket before the former was adjudged lbw to one seemingly heading down leg from Alleyne (2/11) for a slow 31-ball 11. Gajnabi hit two fours and a six on her way to an unbeaten 44-ball 41 but could not prevent Guyana from falling short of the target to be dismissed for 70 in 19.4 overs.

Theanny Herbert-Mayers led Barbados’ attack with 3 for 16.