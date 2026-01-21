Leewards into T20 Blaze final unbeaten after 7-wicket DLS win over Windwards

Leewards 59 for three (Claxton 23*, Boyce 14*, Fletcher 2-3) beat Windwards 69 for nine (St Jean 16, Charles 15, Hector 3-5) by 7 wickets (DLS)

The Leeward Islands ended the league phase of Cricket West Indies’ Women’s T20 Blaze with a perfect record after defeating the Windward Islands by 7 wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in their rain-affected contest on Wednesday.

Leewards’ seamers put on an exhibition of swing bowling under the lights at the Arnos Vale Playing Field in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. They claimed four wickets in nine balls to restrict the Windwards to four for four in 1.5 overs.

The Windwards' top five scored two runs among them, courtesy of three wickets apiece from seamers Shawnisha Hector (3/5) and Jahzara Claxton (3/20). 18 extras was the single largest source of runs in the Windwards’ total of 69 for 9, followed by Abini St Jean’s 16 and 15 from Holly Charles.

The Windwards spinners managed to prise early wickets in their defence, with Afy Fletcher (2/3) and Zaida James (1/7) restricting the Leewards to 24 for 3 inside four overs. Jahzara Claxton and Reniece Boyce would, however, stabilize the innings before a lengthy rain delay in the seventh over, which occurred with the Leewards requiring an additional 24 runs for victory at 46 for 3 in the seventh over.

The target was adjusted upon the resumption to 54 from 14 overs, which left the Leewards needing just 8 runs from 43 balls. They got home without further damage at 59 for 3 with 32 balls to spare. Claxton (23*) and Boyce (14) were left unbeaten.