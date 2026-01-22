Carter century, Belle’s six-for lifts West Indies into Super Six of U19 World Cup

West Indies 234 all out (Carter 114, van Lange 29, Basson 5-23) beat South Africa 179 all out (Rowles 46, Phahlamohlaka 26, Belle 6-40) by 55 runs

The West Indies advanced to the Super Six stage of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup following a 55-run win over South Africa at Namibia's High Performance Centre in Windhoek on Thursday. A century from opener Zachary Carter and a vintage spell of fast-bowling from Shaquan Belle highlighted the win, which helped the Caribbean side finish second in Group D on 4 points.

The West Indies lost opener Tanez Francis (14) early in their innings at 33 for 1 in the seventh over. Skipper Joshua Dorne joined Carter, and the pair shared in an 82-run stand before JJ Basson (5/23) got the breakthrough, removing Dorne for 20.

Dorne’s wicket was the first of Basson’s triple strike in the 23rd over. He also accounted for Jewel Andrew and Shamar Apple in consecutive deliveries, both without scoring, to leave the West Indies 115 for 4.

Carter, however, found a partner in Jonathan van Lange (29), and the two put on 78 in 84 balls to stabilize the innings. The former brought up his century in the process, getting to the milestone with one of his eight maximums.

Carter's knock ended when he was bowled by Paul James for 114 from 104 balls, leaving Windies 193 for 5 in the 35th. They lost the remaining 5 wickets for just 41 runs to be dismissed for 234 in 47.5 overs.

Despite lapses in the field, the West Indies managed to hold on to their catches, restricting South Africa to 40 for 3 in the tenth.

Seamer Shaquan Belle led the Windies’ defence. He got the dice rolling for the Caribbean side by putting an end to a potentially dangerous opening stand, removing Adnaan Lagadien for 10.

It was ground fielding that halted the prospective menace of a 42-run stand between Jason Rowles and Armaan Manack when the latter was run out by Micah McKenzie for 17 to leave South Africa 82 for 4 in the 17th.

Before wrist-spinner Vitel Lawes had Rowles beautifully bowled for a top-score of 46 at 115 for 5. Belle returned to clean up the lower-order, finishing off a brilliant spell with figures of 6 for 40 from ten as South Africa were dismissed for 179 in 37.4 overs.

South Africa, who finished third with two points, also advanced to the Super Six, along with table toppers Afghanistan, who had a perfect record of three wins from three. The West Indies will carry two points with them into the next stage of the competition.