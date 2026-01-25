Leeward Islands storm to historic T20 Blaze title

Leewards 111 for 6 (Hector 58, Boyce 26, Alleyne 2-14) beat Barbados 79 for 5 (Brathwaite 26, Alleyne 16*, Liburd 2-12) by 6 runs (DLS)

The Leeward Islands claimed their first title in regional women’s cricket on Friday, defeating Barbados by 6 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the 2026 Cricket West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze final at the Arnos Vale Playing Field in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A half-century from all-rounder Shawnisha Hector and what proved to be a vital spell early in the chase from spinner Rozel Liburd helped secure the win for the Leewards in the rain-affected contest.

The teams entered the game needing to conquer different demons to be crowned champions. The Leeward Islands were confronting history, having never won. Meanwhile, three-time champions Barbados needed to defeat an unbeaten team, the only one they had lost to this season.

The Leewards began the contest in the manner they had played throughout the competition: aggressively, with Hector swatting Naijanni Cumberbatch through square for four off the first ball. Hector tried a flat-bat down the ground three deliveries later, presenting an opportunity for a catch to the bowler, which the off-spinner fumbled on the reverse cup before finishing the over with another boundary.

At the other end, veteran seamer Shamilia Connell (2/18) employed a wide line from over the wicket to go across the left-handed Qiana Joseph. A few plays and misses forced Joseph into an adjustment. But the 25-year-old stepping across the stumps only resulted in her immediate demise, playing on for five to leave the Leewards 22 for 1 in the fourth over.

Reniece Boyce and Hector then shared in a 46-run partnership (48 balls) for the second wicket before the former was dismissed for 26 with the score 68 for two in the 12th.

Skipper Amanda Edwards was run out for one before Hector (58 from 44 balls) was bowled by Aaliyah Alleyne (2/14) trying to accelerate in the 17th over.

At 95 for four, the Leewards had been handed a good platform by their top-order with 22 deliveries left in the innings. They only managed to add 16 runs, either side of a rain interruption, however, and were restricted to 111 for 6 in their allotment.

Being dropped by Jahzara Claxton off her own bowling on seven afforded Eboni Brathwaite the chance to push Barbados out in front of the chase. Brathwaite, in partnership with Trishan Holder, scored 29 runs from the first 20 balls.

But the pair managed just two runs in the next 13 deliveries, including Holder’s dismissal, who Joseph had caught for a 20-ball six in the 5th over.

Brathwaite was given another reprieve on 20, this time controversially. The square-leg umpire, in real time, adjudged wicketkeeper Boyce to have dropped the ball before dislodging the bail in a stumping attempt, again off Joseph’s bowling.

The decision cost the Leewards six runs before Liburd (2/13) dismissed Brathwaite in the following over, courtesy of a brilliant running catch from Edwards on the long-off boundary with the score 43 for three after nine.

In walked Alleyne (16*), and with boundaries few and far between, Barbados were forced to… well, run for their runs. This resulted in run-outs in back-to-back overs.

Asabi Callender (13) lost her bat coming back for the second after running the ball down to third. Chey-Anne Moses, who gave chase, got the return throw to Boyce in good enough time for Callender’s dive to be immaterial.

Shakera Selman fell victim to a moment of fielding genius the following over. Selman (2) was dismissed by a direct hit from Kayzg Boyles in the deep while coming back for the second to leave Barbados 74 for 5 in the 16th.

It was at the end of the 16th that the rain came, finding Barbados six runs shy of the par score at 79 for 5, subsequently handing Leewards a maiden hold on the T20 Blaze.