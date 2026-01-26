West Indies announce squad for 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad to compete in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup being played in India and Sri Lanka from February 6 to March 9.

The selection follows an extensive assessment period and is aimed at assembling a group capable of competing consistently at the highest level, while adapting to the unique demands of subcontinental conditions.

Head Coach Daren Sammy, who captained the region to its most recent triumphs in 2012 and 2016, said the squad reflects careful planning and a clear understanding of what will be required to succeed at the global event.

“We have selected a squad with balance, extensive experience, and a touch of mystery. We’ve got X-factor where it counts, hungry newcomers pushing the seasoned heads, and a group ready to fight to make the region proud.”



“We’ve thought long and hard about what it takes to win in India and Sri Lanka, and we’ve come up with the best team to help us achieve that goal, and I firmly believe we will”, he added.

West Indies Squad for the ICC T20 World Cup

Shai Hope (c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Gudakesh Motie returns to the squad with renewed confidence after completing a development stint in South Africa in the lead up to and during the SA20.

Johnson Charles has been selected as the squad’s backup wicketkeeper, with selectors noting that with the available player pool, his international experience and proven powerplay capability also provide valuable opening cover. Quentin Sampson has also been included as a middle-order option.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph continues his return-to-play process after injury. While he has made significant progress, he has not yet been cleared for high-intensity competition and will continue to work closely with CWI’s medical and performance teams.

Captain Shai Hope spoke on the opportunity to represent the region on the world stage and expressed confidence in the group looking to make a deep run in the tournament.

“World Cups are special, and as a player you want to play on the biggest stages possible”, he said.



“This is an experienced group of players, and we are no strangers to playing in these conditions. We’ve got plenty of power and skill in the batting and quality bowlers who can adapt to conditions on any given day to help us compete and win matches consistently.”

The squad has assembled in South Africa for the three match T20I series against the Proteas from January 27-31, which will serve as their final preparation before the opening fixtures of the T20 World Cup.

