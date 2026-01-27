Windwards, Guyana and Barbados victorious in first round of Women’s Super50 Cup

The Windward Islands, Guyana, and Barbados were the winners from Tuesday’s first round of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Super50 Cup, being hosted in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Windwards 225 for 7 (Glasgow 73, Fletcher 61, Nadia 2-42) beat T&T 134 all out (Kirby 31, Ramharack 29, Fletcher 4-23) by 91 runs

Afy Fletcher and Jannillea Glasgow starred for the Windward Islands, who defeated Trinidad and Tobago by 91 runs at the Sion Hill Playing Field. Glasgow (73) and Fletcher (61) first shared in a 101-run fourth-wicket partnership to help the Windwards to 225 for 7 from their allotment.

Skipper Zaida James chipped in with 38, while Nadia Mohammed led T&T’s attack with 2 for 42. There was a wicket apiece for Shalini Samaroo (1/27), Anisa Mohammed (1/35), Samara Ramnath (1/35), and Karishma Ramharack (1/40).

Fletcher and Glasgow also dominated with the ball for the Windwards. The wrist-spinner Fletcher returned to grab 4 for 23 to help dismiss T&T for 134 in 33.2 overs. While seamer Glasgow had figures of 2 for 14. Lee-Ann Kirby top-scored for Trinidad & Tobago with 31, while skipper Karishma Ramharack scored 29.

Guyana 77 for 5 (McKenzie 25, Nation 12, Munisar 4-23) beat Jamaica 76 all out (Gajnabi 23*, Sheneta 17, Wilmott 1-8) by 5 wickets

Jamaica were bundled out for 76 in 27.3 overs against Guyana at the Cumberland Playing Field. Ashmini Munisar ran through the top order with figures of 4 for 23 as Tramaine Marks (2/7) and Kaysia Schultz (2/16) took two wickets apiece. Chrishana McKenzie (25) and Chedean Nation (12) top-scored for the Jamaicans.

Shabika Gajnabi’s unbeaten 23 led Guyana to victory at 77 for 5 in 27 overs. Kate Wilmott (1/8) and Neisha-Ann Waisome (1/13) were the pick of the Jamaican bowlers.

Barbados 144 all out (Cumberbatch 74*, Callender 21, Hector 4-19) beat Leewards 65 all out (Martin 15, Moses 11, Connell 4-17) by 79 runs

Meanwhile, Barbados defeated the Leeward Islands by 79 runs at the Park Hill Playing Field despite an epic collapse. Top-scorer Naijanni Cumberbatch (74*) and Asabi Callender (21) shared in a 61-run stand for the third wicket before the latter fell with Barbados 65 for 3. Cumberbatch then put on an even fifty with skipper Aaliyah Alleyne (20) for the fourth before Barbados lost seven wickets for 29 runs to be dismissed for 144 in 47.5 overs. Shawnisha Hector (4/19) and Davronique Maynard (3/22) were the pick of the Leewards bowlers.

The quality and experience of Barbados’ seam trio was on full display in the chase. Shamilia Connell (4/17), Aaliyah Alleyne (3/3), and Shakera Selman (2/6) accounted for nine scalps as the Leewards were dismissed for 65 in 25.5 overs.