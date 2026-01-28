Windies on the verge of U19 World Cup exit after 22-run loss to Australia

Australia 314 for 7 (Peake 109, Samuel 56; Pollard 2-37) beat West Indies 292 for 9 (Carter 64, Dorne 62; Lachmund 4-66) by 22 runs

Captain Oliver Peake led from the front with a century as Australia beat the West Indies by 22 runs to book their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026.

Peake’s 109 helped set the Windies 315 to win, and they fell just short in a thrilling contest despite half-centuries from Zachary Carter and Joshua Dorne.

Australia remain undefeated in the competition, while the West Indies now need defeats for both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, along with a big net run rate swing, if they are to qualify.

Australia batted first in Harare and were quickly into the groove, openers Will Malajczuk and Nitesh Samuel adding 73 in the opening nine overs.

Malajczuk struck eight fours and two sixes in his 48 from 30 balls before being caught behind, while Samuel was more watchful.

His 56 came from 74 deliveries and helped lay the platform for the middle order to cash in.

Peake was chief among those to take advantage and saved the best until last, depositing the first ball of the final over high past long-on to bring up his first ICC U19 Men’s World Cup century.

Peake was run out coming back for a second from the final ball of the innings as Australia finished on 314 for seven, Alex Lee Young contributing an entertaining 45 while Jayden Draper chipped in with 29. Jakeem Pollard (2/37) and R’jai Gittens (2/45) were the pick of the West Indies attack.

Zachary Carter got the reply off to a flyer, smashing four huge sixes along with seven fours as he powered to a half century despite losing opening partner Tanez Francis for 27.

The introduction of Naden Cooray did the trick for Australia, the spinner clean bowling Carter for a 42-ball 64 to leave the Windies on 123 for two.

Jewel Andrew made 44 before he was bowled by a Hayden Schiller yorker, but Kunal Tilokani settled in alongside captain Joshua Dorne.

The West Indies needed 83 from the final 10 overs with seven wickets in hand but lost both set batters, Tilokani edging behind for 35 before Dorne played on for 62.

Jonathan Van Lange’s 26 kept Australia on their toes but a flurry of wickets at the death sealed the deal as the run rate climbed, Charles Lachmund ending with four for 64 and Aryan Sharma taking wickets with successive deliveries in the penultimate over as the holders sealed their progress.