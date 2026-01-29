Windies lose 2nd T20I despite Hetmyer & Rutherford fifties setting RSA 222

South Africa 225 for 3 (de Kock 115, Rickelton 77*; Hosein 2-41) beat West Indies 221 for 4 (Hetmyer 75, Rutherford 57*; Maharaj 2-22) by seven wickets

The West Indies suffered a 7-wicket defeat to South Africa in the second T20I in Centurion on Thursday, which saw the hosts take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. Despite setting the Proteas a sizeable target, a lull in the middle overs proved costly for a West Indian team lacking strike bowlers.

The Caribbean side started fairly ordinarily, scoring 29 runs from the first four overs for the wicket of returning captain Shai Hope (4). Shimron Hetmyer then repaid his promotion to No.3 by sharing in a 126-run partnership (from 62 balls) with Brandon King.

King targeted Anrich Nortje in the 5th, to the tune of 24 runs, hitting three 4s and two 6s, as the West Indies ended the powerplay on 68 for 1. Hetmyer had his shot at Nortje in the 10th, which he took in the form of two 6s and two 4s.They kept the run rate above 11, getting through to drinks at 115 for 1.

King fell to Kagiso Rabada at the end of the 12th for 49, and the West Indies scored just nine from the 13 deliveries that followed in the Hetmyer/Powell partnership. Rovman Powell played on Keshav Maharaj for an 8-ball two to begin the 15th before the orthodox spinner had Hetmyer caught for a 42-ball top score of 75 four deliveries later, leaving the West Indies 145 for 4.

Sherfane Rutherford (57* from 24) and Romario Shepherd (17* from 10) took the 16th over to get their eye in before muscling 68 from the final four overs in a 76-run 32-ball unbeaten stand, which included five 6s and six 4s, helping West Indies to 221 for 4 from their allotment.

In their defense, the West Indies found the early breakthrough that eluded them in the first T20I. Matthew Forde removed captain Aiden Markram (15) courtesy of a smart catch from Hetmyer to leave South Africa 27 for 1 in the 3rd over.

However, Ryan Rickelton joined de Kock at the crease, and their common left-handedness meant Windies were reluctant to bring on their new-ball specialist, orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein.

Still, there was no apprehension in de Kock’s striking. The 33-year-old launched ten 6s and carved six 4s on his way to a quite astonishingly stylish, not to mention controlled, 49-ball 115. He and Rickelton, who was dropped by Jayden Seales at short third on 17, put on 162 from 72 balls to take the game away from the West Indies.

After being brought into the attack in the 11th over, Hosein eventually removed de Kock in the 15th with 33 to get from 33. He also accounted for Dewald Brevis (4) 12 deliveries later, but Rickelton’s unbeaten 77 saw South Africa to victory at 225 for 3 with 15 deliveries to spare.