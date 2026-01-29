Windwards go top of Women’s Super50 standings; T&T & Jamaica off the mark

The Windward Islands sit atop the standings following Thursday’s second round of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Super50 Cup, being contested in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. They defeated the Leeward Islands, while defending champions Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica earned their first wins of the campaign, defeating Guyana and Barbados, respectively.

Windwards 126 for 7 (Glasgow 54*, Mckie 22; Hector 2-22) beat Leewards 125 all out (Joseph 44, Claxton 25; Gasper 3-28) by 3 wickets

Stand-in captain Jannillea Glasgow turned in another all-round performance to help the Windwards to a 3-wicket win over rivals the Leewards at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Aldith Gasper first grabbed 3 for 28 to help dismiss the Leewards for 125 in 34.5 overs despite 44 from opener Qiana Joseph. Shanel Mckie (2/12) and Glasgow (2/23) had two wickets apiece before returning to anchor the Windwards chase.

Glasgow hit an unbeaten 54, while Shanel Mckie contributed 22 batting at no. 8 to help the Windwards to victory at 126 for 7 in 34.1 overs. Shawnisha Hector (2/22) was the pick of the Leewards bowlers.

T&T 32 for 1 (Ramnath 11*, Joseph 11*; Munisar 1-7) beat Guyana 31 all out (Realeanna 8, Mangru 5; Anisa 8-11) by 9 wickets

Meanwhile, spinner Anisa Mohammed delivered an astonishing 8-wicket spell to help Trinidad and Tobago to a commanding victory over Guyana at Park Hill. The 37-year-old finished with figures of 8 for 11 in an unbroken spell of 8.5 overs to help dismiss Guyana for 31 in 16.5 overs.

The only other bowler utilized in the innings was skipper Karishma Ramharack, who conceded 17 runs for the wicket of Laurene Williams (0). Williams was one of five Guyanese batters who were dismissed without scoring.

T&T lost opener Shunelle Sawh for five before identical unbeaten scores of 11 from Djenaba Joseph and Samara Ramnath saw them to a 9-wicket win at 32 for 1 in 11 overs.

Jamaica 132 (Williams 43, McKenzie 26; Cumberbatch 4-23) beat Barbados 105 (Scantlebury 43, Holder 24; Whyte 5-18) by 27 runs

Jamaica defended 132 to defeat Barbados by 27 runs at Sion Hill, where skipper Rashada Williams top-scored with 43. Williams and Chrishana McKenzie (26) shared in a 67-run opening stand for the Jamaicans, who were dismissed in 41 overs. Stafanie Taylor was left unbeaten on 23.

Naijanni Cumberbatch (4/23) led Barbados’ attack with another eye-catching bowling display this regional season. There were three wickets apiece for Shamilia Connell (3/24) and Theanny Herbert-Mayers (3/19).

Opener Alisa Scantlebury matched Williams’ 43, handing Barbados a foundation for the chase at 68 for 3. A five-wicket haul from Celina Whyte (5/18) and Taylor’s 4 for 17 would, however, steal the game for Jamaica, with Barbados losing their remaining seven wickets for 37 runs to be dismissed for 105 in 32.2 overs.