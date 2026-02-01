Jamaica crowned Women’s Super50 Cup champions

Jamaica were crowned champions of the 2026 Cricket West Indies Women’s Super50 Cup following Saturday’s final round of matches. The 8-wicket victory over the Leeward Islands was Jamaica’s second of the season, which had been abbreviated to three rounds. Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago were the other winners on the day.

Jamaica 149 for 2 (Scott 47, McKenzie 39; Maynard 2-37) beat Leewards 146 all out (Boyce 37, Claxton 29; Nation 4-23) by eight wickets

The Leeward Islands were dismissed for 146 in 37.4 overs in the game reduced to 40-overs-a-side at Sion Hill. Reniece Boyce (37) top-scored for the Leewards, sharing in a 63-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Amanda Edwards (27).

All-rounders Jahzara Claxton (29) and Shawnisha Hector (17) put on 49 for the fourth wicket to help Leewards to what had previously proved to be a defendable score in the tournament. Chedean Nation (4/23) led Jamaica’s attack, while Celina Whyte (2/19) and Stafanie Taylor (2/34) each took two wickets.

A 94-run opening stand between Lena Scott (47) and Chrishana McKenzie (39) kept Jamaica ahead of the chase before captain Rashada Williams (26) and Taylor (19) saw them to victory at 149 for 2 with 32 deliveries to spare.

Guyana 100 for 4 (Campbelle 26*, Mangru 24; Fletcher 2-23) beat Windwards 97 all out (Fontaine 32, Glasgow 22; Munisar 4-21) by six wickets

The result helped Jamaica leapfrog the Windward Islands with 21 points. The Windwards, who entered the round atop the standings on 20 points, suffered a 6-wicket defeat to Guyana at Colonarie.

Earnisha Fontaine (32) and stand-in skipper Jannillea Glasgow (22) top-scored for the Windwards, who were first dismissed for 97 in 35 overs in the 41-overs-a-side encounter. Ashmini Munisar (4/21) was once again Guyana’s main threat, as Mandy Mangru (2/19) and Kaysia Schultz (2/25) supported with two wickets apiece.

Mangru’s 24 at the top of the innings, along with an unbeaten 26 from captain Shemaine Campbelle, anchored Guyana to victory at 100 for 4 with 78 deliveries to spare.

T&T 133 for 5 (Joseph 35, Sawh 34; Selman 2-26) beat Barbados 152 for 9 (Alleyne 43, Holder 32; Anisa 4-26) by five wickets (DLS)

Guyana finished 3rd, behind the Windwards on net run rate, and a point ahead of Trinidad & Tobago, who finished on 19 in 4th despite a 5-wicket win over Barbados via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method at Cumberland.

43 from Captain Aaliyah Alleyne and Trishan Holder’s 32 were the highlights of Barbados’ 152 for 9 in 48 overs. Anisa Mohammed (4/26) and Nadia Mohammed (3/24) did the bulk of the damage with the ball for T&T.

Djenaba Joseph (35) and Shunelle Sawh (34) top-scored for T&T, who were set a revised target of 133 in 41 overs. They got to victory at 133 for 5 in 38.4.

The loss meant Barbados finished 5th on 13 points, leaving the Leeward Islands at the bottom of the standings on seven.