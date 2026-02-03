CWI, Dowrich reach confidential settlement in loss of earnings suit

Cricket West Indies on Monday confirmed that it has “resolved legal matters” with former West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich. Dowrich filed a loss-of-earnings lawsuit in the High Court of Barbados in January 2024, seeking close to US$172,000 in damages. The terms of the settlement agreement will remain confidential.

The suit stemmed “from Dowrich’s early return from the New Zealand tour of 2020,” his then ineligibility for selection, and the subsequent non-renewal of his central playing contract.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring confirms that the 34-year-old was recently added to West Indies’ wicket-keeping coaching staff.

"CWI is pleased that an agreement has been reached and welcomes Shane to be part of its coaching structure as he moves into further professional development," Dehring said.

According to Dowrich’s attorney, Philip Nicholls, the Barbadian is pleased with the outcome.

"Shane is delighted that this uncertain period over the last five years has come to an end and is now looking forward to forging a coaching career and maintaining his involvement in the game he loves, having hung up his gloves,” Nicholls said.

“He welcomed the opportunity to pass on the knowledge gained to the next generation of cricketers, and wicketkeepers in particular."