Holder: Role clarity and execution key to Windies World Cup campaign

The veteran all-rounder believes communication and planning have laid the platform for a successful World Cup

When data analysts head to a player auction, they are certain of the areas that need to be filled. After selecting who they deem appropriate players, directives are given, informing each of their roles for the upcoming season. Role clarity—it’s all the rage in T20 cricket these days. And it’s precisely what West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder thinks will push them deep into the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

The West Indies were far from perfect despite a 35-run win over Scotland in their opening game in Kolkata, India, on Saturday. However, to win on a less-than-perfect day is a win, according to Holder, who is alert to the significance of peaking in a tournament. “We all know we can improve in each department as we go on,” he said.

An improvement that hinges on there being multiple I’s in this team—on individual brilliance across phases and disciplines. “I think for us, role clarity and role execution are very important.” Holder said.

It’s a sentiment long stressed by Head Coach Daren Sammy and one backed by skipper Shai Hope. The Windies captain has expressed delight at the early success of Shimron Hetmyer’s promotion up the order to give the team a “fast start”.

Hetmyer, however, isn’t the only man on a mission. Holder continued to detail, “Everybody knows what's required of them. And that's what we need to do in order to bring together a strong collective effort. So I think the challenge for each individual is to execute their role and bring it together collectively for the team.”

The former Test and One Day International captain has been executing at the international level for over a decade, creating history on Saturday after his 3 for 30 saw him become the first West Indian to claim 100 wickets in all three formats.

While “very happy” with the personal milestone, Holder insists, “We've definitely got to touch up in the field. We've been letting ourselves down and dropping a few chances. So that's obviously an area we can improve on. But all in all, I'm really happy with how we started. It's just really important to continue to build.”

The West Indies next face England on Wednesday morning (9:30 ECT/8:30 JA) at the Wankhede.