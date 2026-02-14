Dottin, Taylor return to West Indies squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

All-rounder Deandra Dottin is set to make a return to the West Indies team for their three-match One Day International series against Sri Lanka, which will be hosted at Grenada’s National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s, from February 20 to 25.

Dottin last featured for the Caribbean side in their home white-ball series against Bangladesh in January 2025 before sustaining an injury six weeks later in India’s Women’s Premier League, which kept her out of action for the remainder of the year, including Windies’ failed quest to advance to the 2025 ODI Women’s World Cup through the qualifying tournament.

West Indies Women’s ODI Squad:

Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shunelle Sawh, Stafanie Taylor

Skipper Hayley Matthews, who delayed surgery to an injured shoulder until West Indies’ idle international period, has also recovered in time for the series. Meanwhile, all-rounder Chinelle Henry has been appointed vice-captain, a signal of Henry’s “growing leadership qualities,” according to Cricket West Indies.

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe expressed gratitude to wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle. “We are thrilled to have Chinelle Henry as our new vice-captain to support captain Hayley Matthews in leading the side and express our thanks to Shemaine Campbelle, who previously held the vice-captaincy,” he said.

Veteran Stafanie Taylor, who missed the T20I leg of South Africa’s tour of the Caribbean last summer, is also fit again. Meanwhile, all-rounder Shawnisha Hector, who was Taylor's injury replacement, retains her place in the squad.

Uncapped wicket-keeper batter Shunelle Sawh has earned another international call-up, with all-rounder Zaida James, who had an injury-interrupted regional season, being left out.

Head Coach Shane Deitz says his team has a score to settle with Sri Lanka. “They beat us in the ODI series in Sri Lanka back in 2024, so we owe them one, and now we get them on our home turf,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to a brilliant series against a team currently ranked higher than us in ODIs, so it’ll be tough and hard fought. The girls are excited about competing, putting on a good show and playing some great cricket for all our fans here in the Caribbean.”

Sri Lanka are ranked 6th in ODIs, while the West Indies are ranked 9th.

Series Schedule: (All matches will be played at the National Cricket Stadium)

1st ODI – Friday, February 20 – 9:30 AM

2nd ODI – Sunday, February 22 – 9:30 AM

3rd ODI – Wednesday, February 25 – 9:30 AM

1st T20I – Saturday, February 28 – 1PM

2nd T20I – Sunday, March 1 – 1PM

3rd T20I – Tuesday, March 3 – 1PM