CPL confirmed to return to Jamaica this summer

Jamaica’s Minister of Sport says the government has worked out how the country will “benefit”

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia Grange, has finally confirmed that the country will return to host a franchise for the 2026 CPL season. “The Caribbean Premier League will be back in Jamaica, and we are happy to welcome them,” she said.

Jamaica previously hosted the Tallawahs franchise from the inaugural 2013 season of the CPL before it was made defunct following the 2023 edition.

“The Cabinet last Monday approved the return,” Grange revealed. “We have a partnership with the CPL [and] a new franchise holder. We have worked out some details regarding how Jamaica will benefit outside of the T20 Games.”

Despite winning three titles in ten seasons, including one as recently as 2022, Tallawahs owner Kris Persaud sold the franchise back to the CPL, citing a lack of support from the Jamaican government. Persaud then went on to acquire the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, which has replaced the Tallawahs for the last two seasons.

Grange continued, “We will be able to promote Brand Jamaica and Destination Jamaica because it's a combination of two ministries partnering with the CPL and the new franchise holders.”

Last September, Cricinfo had reported that the GMR Group, co-owners of Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, were in advanced discussions to relaunch a Jamaican franchise.

There was no hint of confirmation as to who the new owners would be in Grange’s statement. “We will have a press conference at a future date, which will include CPL representatives as well as the new franchise holders,” she said.

There were major upgrades to the team's home venue—the iconic Sabina Park—in 2025, including JMD 75 million state-of-the-art LED lights. Grange had also revealed the installation of a brand new scoreboard, courtesy of the Indian government.