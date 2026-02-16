Rupert Hunter leaves role as CWI Chief Commercial Officer

Rupert Hunter has reportedly resigned from his position as Chief Commercial Officer of Cricket West Indies.

The NationNews outlet in Barbados, on the weekend, reported that the Englishman's decision was communicated to the Board of Directors and other staff at CWI's headquarters last week.

The reason for Hunter’s resignation has, however, not been disclosed, and CWI is yet to confirm his departure. He was quoted in the unveiling of West Indies’ 2026 T20 World Cup playing kit, highlighting the “passion and ‘Maroon Spirit’” they reflected.

Hunter, who previously held a similar position at the International Cricket Council (ICC), was appointed to the role in October of 2024, alongside the then Communication and Media Manager, Nyssa Pierre.

Pierre walked away from the post after three months.