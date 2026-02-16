Guyana Global Super League 2026 bowls off on July 23

The third edition of the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) is set to run from July 23 to August 1 at the National Stadium in Providence, with five teams competing over ten days for a US$1 million prize pool.

A sold-out Providence crowd witnessed the home side, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, lift the trophy after defeating the Rangpur Riders in last season’s final, and league chairman Sir Clive Lloyd is excited by the prospect of continued growth.

“In just two years, the GSL has established itself as a truly global club competition, showcasing outstanding talent and attracting tremendous support both locally and internationally,” Lloyd said.

“Last year’s final, played before a packed stadium, demonstrated the passion for cricket in Guyana and the strength of this tournament. The GSL is about excellence, opportunity, and uniting fans from around the world through the game we love.”

The participating teams for the upcoming edition are yet to be revealed.