Pakistani businessman acquires Jamaican-based CPL franchise

Fawad Sarwar, a businessman based in the United States, has acquired the rights to the Jamaican franchise, which is set to return to the Caribbean Premier League this summer.

Talks with GMR Group, co-owners of Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, have reportedly fallen through, paving the way for the Pakistan-born Sarwar, who operates the FKS Group and Kingsmen Sports and Enterprise, to close the deal.

The companies also own the Minor League Cricket side, Chicago Kingsmen, as well as the newly established Hyderabad Kingsmen, a Pakistan Super League expansion team.

Meanwhile, Sabina Park is set to host four matches when the CPL makes its long-awaited return to Jamaica this summer. A statement from the league revealed that the development is a result of “productive and collaborative discussions with the Government of Jamaica."

CPL Chief Executive Officer Pete Russell highlighted the importance of the tournament being played in the Land of Wood and Water for the first time since 2019.

“Jamaica has a rich cricketing heritage and an unmistakable energy that makes it one of the most special destinations in the region,” he said. “The return of a Jamaican franchise and matches at Sabina Park is something fans have been calling for, and we’re delighted to be working closely with the Government of Jamaica to make this happen.”

The current administration was previously criticised by Tallawahs owner Kris Persaud for a lack of support. This time around, they have plainly stated their objectives for returning to the table, with both the government and the CPL emphasising the “substantial economic boost” the move is anticipated to have while marketing Brand Jamaica as a host destination.

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Edmund Bartlett, reiterated that the return “signals a renewed wave of energy for [Jamaica’s] urban tourism strategy, committed to compel visitors to choose Jamaica as their destination.”

Meanwhile, the president of Cricket West Indies, Dr. Kishore Shallow, has expressed his “delight” at the turn of events. “The return of a franchise to Sabina Park, one of the region’s most iconic venues, is an important moment not only for the tournament but for cricket across the Caribbean,” he said.