Matthews treating 2026 as clean slate for Windies ahead of Sri Lanka series

WI captain speaks of inspiring teammates and making the Caribbean tough for opposition

Following an eight-month-long period of inactivity, the West Indies will return to action on Friday in the first of three Women’s One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Sri Lanka in Grenada.

The series will be the Caribbean side’s third since failing to qualify for the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, after suffering 3-0 and 2-1 losses to England and South Africa, respectively. And captain Hayley Matthews wants Windies to apply a ‘clean slate’ outlook against what she deems “really good opposition.”

“It's a new year and a fresh start to the year, [so] we want to go out there with vibes high and energy high from the very first match,” Matthews said.

The 27-year-old has once again echoed the sentiments of head coach Shane Deitz in not only wanting to win but also embracing the style of cricket associated with the Caribbean.

“We feel as though if we play the right brand of cricket and we play with the right energy and the right passion, the results will certainly follow,” she said.

Deitz has never hesitated to highlight the impact Matthews has had on the growth of opening partner Qiana Joseph, and Matthews herself is eager to replicate that chemistry with other youngsters.

“It's just about going out there and trying to do my thing (perform) as much as possible, but at the same time making sure that we nurture them to become the best version of themselves in the future as well,” she began.

“They're obviously young and have quite a lot to learn, but the good thing with the youngsters in our team is that they're all very keen, want to get better, and want to improve.”

With series against Australia, Pakistan, and England in the Caribbean later this year, the Barbadian hopes to exploit the advantages of home conditions.

“I think we all are pretty hungry for that,” Matthews revealed. “We haven't had many series in the Caribbean of late, so this year is going to be a great chance for us to make home ours and make it a big challenge for teams to come down here to play on our soil.”

The series will be played entirely at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s.