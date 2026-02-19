Henry ‘stepping into more responsibility’ with new vice-captain role

A week following the appointment, Chinelle Henry insists her new role as West Indies vice-captain “hasn’t really changed much of anything” just yet. The all-rounder is, however, keen to approach the new chapter as deputy to Hayley Matthews with an embracing mindset.

“The preparation has been the same, [and] I’ll still go about playing the game the same,” Henry began. “[The title] doesn’t change who I am as a person or player. It’s just about stepping into more responsibility.”

Having previously been primarily utilized as a bowling all-rounder, Henry’s ever-increasing stature has coincided with her sustained growth as a batter over the last four years. Her rise has been globally noted and accentuated by stints in India’s Women’s Premier League and Australia’s Women’s Big Bash in the last two seasons.

Henry in T20s (2025-2026)

Matches Runs Strike Rate

25 498 154.2

Henry led the Barbados Royals to the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) title in 2025, replacing an injured Matthews. The 30-year-old confesses that her time overseas has not only played a major role in her progress but has also granted her a fresh perspective. “Franchise cricket has obviously helped a lot in terms of [my] development,” Henry began.

“I can see why players who have played in franchise cricket have done so well in their respective international teams. It's about playing with different people and different cultures and learning new things along the way. And obviously learning about other players you’ll come up against internationally.”

Now with an official title, Henry plans to empower the Windies youngsters by trusting their talent. “I'm pretty sure they'll be very, very pleased and happy to be [part of the international setup],” said the Jamaican.

“It's just about trying to help them to settle in as much as possible and about helping them to feel welcome and confident, knowing that [their potential] is the reason they're here.”

Stats: Cricmetric