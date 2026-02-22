West Indies surrender series to Sri Lanka after 14-run loss in tense 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka 208 all out (Gunaratne 58, Harshitha 35; Ramharack 3-26) beat West Indies 194 all out (Glasgow 50, Campbelle 30; Kumari 3-38) by 14 runs

The West Indies suffered a 14-run loss to Sri Lanka in the second Women’s One Day International (ODI) at the St. George's National Stadium in Grenada on Sunday, with the visitors taking a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Despite a fine bowling display to dismiss Sri Lanka for 208, a repeat of Friday’s top-order failure left the Caribbean side on the losing end of another close contest.

In chase of the below-par target, Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph shared in a scrappy 30-run partnership to begin the West Indies chase. The pair fell in quick succession after Dewmi Vihanga had Matthews caught in the deep for a laboured 13 (33 balls) in the 10th over before Sugandika Kumari (3/38) accounted for Joseph for 16 (27 balls) in the 11th.

Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle brought a sense of calm to the innings, putting on 44 runs (66 balls) for the third wicket. Chaos then ensued, beginning with the fall of Taylor (27) who strangled one down the leg-side in the 21st.

Taylor's wicket initiated a period where the West Indies lost 3 for 19 to be restricted to 93 for 5 in the 26th. The rebuild between Deandra Dottin and Jannillea Glasgow was short-lived.

They put on 23 runs for the 6th wicket before Dottin (13) was bizarrely given out for obstructing the field. Adjudged a leg-side wide, the ball ricocheted off the wicket-keeper and back in front of the wicket when Dottin used her bat to pop it further into the air before catching and subsequently returning it to Kaushini Nuthyangana behind the stumps.

This was followed by vociferous appeals from the visitors, which resulted in Dottin’s demise and left the West Indies with just four wickets in hand, still needing 93 runs from 121 balls. The 27-run stand between Shawnisha Hector (11) and Glasgow cost the hosts 45 balls for the 8th wicket.

Hometown hero Afy Fletcher then walked to the crease with 63 needed from 70. The 38-year-old, alongside Glasgow, tipped the scale slightly in the homeside’s favour, putting on 45 in 49 balls. Glasgow brought up a second consecutive half-century after Fletcher was caught for a well-played 20, leaving the West Indies needing 18 from 22 with one wicket remaining.

Glasgow and Karishma Ramharack, however, could only manage three runs in their nine balls together before the former was brilliantly caught off Athapaththu for an even fifty as the West Indies were dismissed for 194 in 48 overs.

Hayley Matthews (2/44) had earlier introduced herself as one half of a double change of spin following a comfortable first six overs from the Sri Lankan openers. The impact was almost immediate, with the skipper breaking the opening stand in the 9th, having Hasini Perera caught at point for 14.

The other half of the swap saw an early spell from Ramharack (3/26), which also bore fruit as the 31-year-old accounted for Chamari Athapaththu (32) to leave the visitors 65 for 2 in the 18th. Harshitha Samarawickrama and Vishmi Gunaratne then put on 42 (55 balls) for the third wicket before the former was bowled by Afy Fletcher (2/40) for 35.

The only other partnership of significance was the 40-run 5th wicket stand between Nilakshika Silva (29) and player-of-the-match Gunaratne (58). Sri Lanka lost their last five wickets for 42 runs to be dismissed for 209 in 47.1 overs.