Matthews’ century lifts West Indies to 6-wicket win over Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

West Indies 218 for 4 (Matthews 100, Taylor 38; Madara 2-33) beat Sri Lanka 217 for 7 (Samarawickrama 70, Dilhari 45*; Matthews 2-33) by 6 wickets

The West Indies captain brought up ODI hundred number 10 in a comfortable win

Hayley Matthews scored a 10th One-Day International century in a classic all-round performance to hand the West Indies a 6-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 3rd Women's ODI at Grenada’s National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s on Wednesday.

Matthews stroked 13 fours and one maximum on her way to an even hundred to help the Caribbean side to their first points of this ICC Championship cycle. She shared in a game-changing 124-run third-wicket stand with Stafanie Taylor after the West Indies were restricted to 12 for 2 in the 5th over.

Meanwhile, Taylor (38), among the game’s greatest, went past 6,000 runs in the format in her innings, moving to second on the all-time list behind India’s Mithali Raj (7,805). Chinelle Henry (32*) and Deandra Dottin (24*) wrapped up the chase with an unbroken 49-run fifth-wicket stand, as the hosts got home at 218 for 4 with 24 balls to spare.

An energetic West Indies came into the encounter on the hunt for Championship points, having already lost the series. Their attack was once again led by the spin duo of Hayley Matthews and Karishma Ramharack, who took two wickets apiece to help restrict Sri Lanka to 217 for 7 in their allotment.

Harshitha Samarawickrama's 70 was the highlight of Sri Lanka’s innings. She first shared in a 43-run second-wicket stand with Hasini Perera (27) after skipper Chamari Athapaththu was trapped lbw for a duck by opposite number Matthews (2/33) in the first over.

Samarawickrama went on to construct the highest stand (78 from 118) of the innings alongside Vishmi Gunaratne (26) for the third wicket. Both were dismissed by Karishma Ramharack (2/39). The series ended 2-1 after Sri Lanka won the first two games.