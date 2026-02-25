West Indies call up 17-year-old Brathwaite for Sri Lanka T20Is

James and Mangru have also been included.

17-year-old Eboni Brathwaite has earned a maiden International call-up for the West Indies’ upcoming three-match Women’s T20 International series against Sri Lanka. Brathwaite scored 115 runs across six games in the recent Women’s T20 Blaze, striking at 140. Head Coach Shane Deitz wants the teenager to replicate that form on the International scene.

“She demonstrated plenty of power hitting in Regional and Under-19 cricket, and we’re eager to see her bring that same intent and freedom to this series," he said.

The Barbadian is one of three changes the Caribbean side made to the team that contested the just-concluded ODI series against the same opposition, along with the inclusions of Zaida James and Mandy Mangru.

The trio will replace Ashmini Munisar, Shunelle Sawh, and Realeanna Grimmond.

West Indies T20 Squad:

Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Deitz also highlighted the growth of all-rounder Jahzara Claxton, stating that the 19-year-old “possesses a skill set well suited to T20 cricket, and this will be another important opportunity for her to make an impact."

Cricket West Indies maintains that the admission to all matches remains free of charge, and they will be available to watch live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.