CWI removes one-off Women’s Test from schedule ahead of Australia tour

Cricket West Indies has confirmed its decision to forgo the one-off Women’s Test, which was set to highlight Australia’s tour of the Caribbean, bowling off in March. CWI’s Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe says the move is strategic and will assist in focusing on the shorter formats with an eye on the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup beginning in June.

"Our planning this year prioritizes maximizing white-ball readiness ahead of the World Cup,” he said. “This series forms a central part of that preparation, allowing us to concentrate resources and build combinations.”

The Test, initially scheduled as part of the ICC Future Tours Program, would have been West Indies’ first since 2004, and Bascombe revealed that CWI is already seeking other opportunities for the Caribbean side to return to the format.

“We remain committed to the long-term growth of women’s Test cricket, and discussions are already underway for a future red-ball opportunity, including a highly anticipated series against England in 2027,” Bascombe said.

The three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals are set to take place between March and April across St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Kitts and Nevis, featuring free entry to all games.

T20 Internationals – Arnos Vale, St. Vincent

1st T20I – Thursday, March 19

2nd T20I – Saturday, March 21

3rd T20I – Monday, March 23

One Day Internationals – Warner Park, St. Kitts

1st ODI – Friday, March 27

2nd ODI – Sunday, March 29

3rd ODI – Thursday, April 2