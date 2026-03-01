Windies suffer 4-wicket loss to Sri Lanka, fall 1-0 down in T20I series

Sri Lanka 102 for 6 (Athapaththu 39, Dilhari 18*; Joseph 2-13) beat West Indies 101 all out (Matthews 28, Taylor 14; Malki 3-16) by 4 wickets

Athapaththu’s all-round effort was the difference between the teams

The West Indies went down to Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the 2nd Women’s T20 International at the St. George's National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday, falling 1-0 behind in the 3-match series. The Caribbean side was bundled out for 101 before the Sri Lankans put on a match-winning opening partnership to set up the win.

Chasing 102 for victory, Chamari Athapaththu and Hasini Perera (18) accounted for more than half of the required runs, sharing in a 45-ball 62-run opening stand. Athapaththu top-scored with 39 (from 26 balls) to put Sri Lanka in the driver's seat.

Spells of 2 for 132 from Qiana Joseph and 2 for 16 from Afy Fletcher saw the visitors lose 5 wickets for 12 runs, to be restricted to 74 for 5. The damage had, however, already been done, with Kavisha Dilhari’s unbeaten 18 (13 balls) helping Sri Lanka secure the win at 102 for 6, with 11 balls to spare.

The West Indies were earlier dismissed for a measly 101 from their 20 overs, as captain Hayley Matthews once again led the scorers with 28 at the top of the innings. Both openers, Matthews and Qiana Joseph (5), fell victim to Chamari Athapaththu (2 for 13).

Before Malki Madara (3 for 16) and Nilakshika Silva (3 for 20) claimed three wickets apiece to hold the hosts to the below-par total. The first T20I ended in a no-result.