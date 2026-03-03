West Indies surrender Women’s T20I series to Sri Lanka after 9-wicket loss

West Indies lose the 3-match series, 2-0

Sri Lanka 121 for 1 (Perera 52*, Dulani 34*; Fletcher 1-14) beat West Indies 119 for 5 (Henry 32*, Dottin 28; Ranaweera 2-16) by 9 wickets

The West Indies suffered a 9-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the 3rd Women’s T20I in St. George's, Grenada, on Tuesday, following another tame effort with the bat. The Caribbean side once again failed to score faster than a run-a-ball before the Sri Lankan openers scripted a comfortable win.

With 120 runs to get, Hasini Perera and player of the series Chamari Athapaththu once again laid a sturdy platform for the visiting team’s chase. The duo put on 49 runs (42 balls) for the first wicket before Athapaththu fell for a potential match-snatching 22-ball 32.

Perera (52*) was joined by Imesha Dulani (34*), and the pair shared in an unbroken 72-run 2nd wicket stand, which saw Sri Lanka home without much fuss with 14 balls to spare, at 121 for 1.

The West Indies had a better start with the bat to begin the contest. Despite losing three wickets, the hosts managed to score 42 runs in the powerplay. Coincidentally, the 4th-wicket partnership between Deandra Dottin (28) and Stafanie Taylor (24), which kept the innings afloat, had an adverse effect on the projected total. The pair needed 71 deliveries to accumulate their 48 runs together.

It took a blistering 32* (15 balls) from Chinelle Henry, in an unbroken 41-run (20 balls) 6th wicket stand with Jahzara Claxton (8), to push the score up to 119 for 5 from their allotment.