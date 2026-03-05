CWI expects West Indies team to leave India 'within next 24 hours'

Board insists players and staff are in the loop after Sammy posts

"I just wanna go home," West Indies head coach Daren Sammy shared on social media earlier on Thursday. The team has been stuck in Kolkata since their elimination from the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Airspace closure in West Asia due to ongoing military conflict means that the West Indies are one of a few teams unable to leave India. Sammy followed up his first post with, “At least an update, tell us something. Today, tomorrow, next week. It’s been five days."

CWI then issued the following statement:

CWI has remained in constant dialogue with the players, team management, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) since their last match against India. While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean.

During a high-level call earlier today involving CWI, ICC officials, a representative of team management, and a representative of the players, it was confirmed that a charter flight is currently being arranged for the team’s departure from India, with the expected departure scheduled within the next 24 hours. The departure time remains subject to final air traffic approvals.

The team remains safe and well as arrangements continue to be finalized.

Cricket West Indies reiterates that the safe return of our players and staff remains our highest priority.