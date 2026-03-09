West Indies departure from India pushed back to Tuesday

The West Indies are now set to fly out from India early Tuesday morning after being left stranded in Kolkata since their elimination from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on March 1.

The International Cricket Council has secured a chartered flight that will first take the South African team to Johannesburg; from there, the Caribbean side will leave for Antigua. The departure date for both teams was previously set for Sunday, March 8.

"[We have] remained in constant dialogue with the players, team management, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) since their last match against India," CWI's last statement on the matter assured.

"While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean."

Zimbabwe and England are the other teams that were subjected to departure delays due to the ongoing military conflict in West Asia, which has led to airspace closure.

The English left Mumbai for London on Saturday evening.