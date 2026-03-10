WI abandons charter arrangement for commercial route out of India

Some players and staff have already flown home

Cricket West Indies has confirmed that “ongoing uncertainty” surrounding the charter flight organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) has prompted members of the West Indies squad to opt for commercial travel out of India.

In a statement from the board, released earlier on Tuesday, CWI insists the decision was taken “in the interest of the well-being and safety of its players and support staff” after the flight, which was also meant to transport the South African team, was “repeatedly delayed.”

CWI, its players, and other partners "coordinated with the ICC” to complete the arrangements. While some Windies players and staff have already departed India, the remaining members are scheduled to depart today, Tuesday, Mar. 10, and tomorrow, Wednesday, Mar. 11.

International airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region had left several teams stranded in India following their elimination from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, including the Caribbean side, who were knocked out at the Super Eight stage on Mar. 1.

The ICC had finally confirmed a Mar. 8 departure date for both the West Indies and South Africa, which was subsequently delayed.