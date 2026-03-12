West Indies unchanged for Women's T20Is against Australia

The West Indies named an unchanged squad for their three-match Women's T20 International series against Australia from March 19 to 23. According to Head Coach Shane Deitz, the series could not have come at a better time. “It's just before the World Cup, so it's a great opportunity to see where we are in our preparation,” he said.

The series will be played exclusively at the Arnos Vale Cricket Ground in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before the teams travel to St. Kitts and Nevis to contest three One Day Internationals. Deitz continued, “We're really excited about the opportunity to play the number one ranked ODI and T20 team in the world."

West Indies Squad for Women’s T20Is against Australia:

Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Late last month, Cricket West Indies confirmed its decision to forgo the one-off Test, which was set to highlight Australia’s tour of the Caribbean. The Aussies' visits follow Sri Lanka’s departure from the region after the touring side defeated the West Indies in both white-ball formats.

“We haven't played [Australia] in a competitive match since October 2023,” Deitz reminded. "So it'll be good to see the progression of the team since that last meeting, namely in how much we've improved in certain areas and where we still need to improve moving forward.”

The last time the two met in bilateral action, the West Indies chased 213 to briefly draw level in the series before Australia claimed a 2-1 victory. “It's going to be a very tough series, but the players are up for the challenge,” said Deitz.

“Playing against the best team in the world, we can see where our deficiencies are and where things are working well as we look forward to the tournament in June in England.”