Javon Searles among three suspended for match-fixing in Bim10

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Barbadian Javon Searles for breaches of its Anti-Corruption Codes as well as that of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

In a statement released on Thursday, the ICC revealed that the charges are in relation to the 2023/2024 season of Barbados' Bim10 Tournament, a competition that falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI Anti-Corruption Code.

The 39-year-old never represented the West Indies at the senior level but was a member of the West Indies Under-19 team. He played 42 matches for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League from 2014 to 2019.

The charges extend to team officials Chitranjan Rathod and Trevon Griffith. All three have been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and have 14 days (from 11 March) to respond to the charges.

The investigation into the Bim10 led to USA player Aaron Jones being charged with five breaches of the CWI and ICC Anti-Corruption Codes in January.

Offences brought against Searles, Rathod and Griffith:

Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code – Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly,the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

Breach of Article 2.1.4 of the CWI Code – Soliciting, instructing, encouraging or facilitating Players and/or Player Support Personnel to commit offences under the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the CWI Code – Failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code.