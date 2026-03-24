Windies swept as Australia score 211 in rain-affected T20I series finale

Australia make good on threat to score big

Australia 211 for 7 (Voll 101, Molineux 25; Matthews 3-29) beat West Indies 61 for 3 (Matthews 30*, Brathwaite 18; Perry 1-1) by 40 runs (DLS)

Showers at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday confirmed a 40-run defeat for the West Indies, via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, in the 3rd Women’s T20 International against Australia, as the visitors claimed a 3-0 series sweep. After twice restricting the Aussies to 164 earlier in the series, the Caribbean side could, this time around, find no answer to Georgia Voll, whose century propelled them to a 200-plus total.

Voll hit nine 4s and six maximums on her way to a maiden T20I hundred, which she brought up in 52 balls. The 22-year-old shared in a 19-ball stand of 39 with Phoebe Litchfield (15) for the second wicket, as Australia smashed 65 runs in the powerplay. Voll then put on 42 (30 balls) with Ellyse Perry for the third to push the visitors to 99 for 2 at the halfway stage of the innings.

The West Indies responded with back-to-back wickets. First removing Perry (18), who was caught behind off the bowling of Deandra Dottin in the 11th, followed by Tahlia McGrath, who was clean bowled by Zaida James (2) in the 12th, to leave Australia 112 for 4.

Nicola Carey joined Voll, and the pair shared in a 62-run stand (37 balls) for the fifth wicket, Australia having already scored 174 with three overs remaining. Skipper Hayley Matthews then accounted for Voll (101) and Georgia Wareham (1) in the 18th before Carey (24 from 20) and Sophie Molineux (25 from 12) took 33 runs from the final 13 deliveries of the innings.

Matthews (2-29) was the pick of the West Indian bowlers, while Jahzara Claxton claimed 2 for 27 as Australia finished on 211 for 7 from their 20 overs.

The hosts struggled to challenge the target during their 10 overs at bat, ending the powerplay on 33 for 3. Qiana Joseph was bowled by Megan Schutt with the second delivery of the innings. 17-year-old Eboni Brathwaite (18 from 17) was undone by a slower ball from 19-year-old Lucy Hamilton, while hometown heroine Jannillea Glasgow was removed by Ellyse Perry for 1.

Matthews (30*) and Dottin (11*) had scored 28 from their 26 balls together when rain stopped play with Windies 61 for 3.