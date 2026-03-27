CWI to ‘prioritize’ fast-bowlers' health for demanding 2026 international calendar

The board announces plans for Seales, Shamar Joseph, and Alzarri Joseph

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced plans to "prioritize the long-term health” of three of its frontline fast bowlers—Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, and Alzarri Joseph—for the remainder of 2026.

Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe is “confident that this structured and proactive approach to player management will keep the West Indies fast-bowling group in peak condition.”

Seales and Shamar Joseph are set to participate in the upcoming season of the West Indies Championship in what the governing body advises will be a “carefully managed capacity.”

“Seales will be available for selection from April 9, with his participation confirmed for Rounds 1 and 2 of the Championship,” said CWI in a media release. “Should his territorial side, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, advance to the second phase of the tournament, his continued involvement will be assessed at that stage.”

The statement also confirmed the Guyana Harpy Eagles' plans for Shamar Joseph ahead of the 4-day season.

“Shamar Joseph will be available for competitive selection from April 13, with the Guyana Harpy Eagles able to involve him in managed practice sessions prior to that date,” the statement continued. “Structured loading plans for both players will be provided by the bowling coach to guide their preparation and integration into their respective squads.”

CWI has, in the meantime, granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Alzarri Joseph to participate in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), stating they “remain supportive of such opportunities” that complement the broader performance program."

Alzarri Joseph will therefore miss the West Indies Championship season. The Board, however, insists Alzarri’s “workload and progress will be closely monitored throughout the tournament."

The West Indies will host an all-format series against Sri Lanka, a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, and two Tests against Pakistan before the start of the 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The team then turns its attention to away tours against India and Bangladesh.